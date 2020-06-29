As part of the American Society of Baking (ASB)’s Coffee Break series, Joanie Spencer, editor of Baking & Snack, will host a session on maintaining employee engagement while working remotely. During the virtual networking event, set for July 2 at 9:30 a.m. CST, Ms. Spencer and ASB members will discuss the tools and strategies they’re using to boost productivity and promote teamwork within their outfit.

“Putting together a printed magazine while we’re separated from one another has been challenging to say the least,” Ms. Spencer said. “But in many ways, it’s brought us closer together. We’ve uncovered new ways of doing things, and I’m excited to exchange ideas with other members.”

Registration for this session is open to active ASB members. To sign up, click here.

The Coffee Break series was developed to promote new business relationships within the baking industry. A new session takes place every Thursday from 9:30-10 a.m. CST via GoTo Meeting. The networking event will continue until the BakingTech 2021 conference scheduled for Feb. 14-16 at the Hilton Chicago.