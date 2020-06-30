NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Blake Zimmerman has joined Path of Life as director of brand sales. In his new role, Mr. Zimmerman will develop and advance the company’s retail presence across the United States. He also will lead sales strategies for existing products and develop launch strategies for new brand innovations.

Mr. Zimmerman most recently was vice president of sales at Bonafide Provisions, where he helped develop strategies across the frozen soup category. Earlier he was national sales manager for CB Gourmet Foods, LLC. He also spent time as Western regional manager at Mamma Chia, brand manager – merchandiser at Taste Nirvana International, Inc., sales representative at New Leaf Brands and sales and marketing intern at Cabo Foods.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of San Diego School of Business.

“Zimmerman’s retail background and his entrepreneurial mindset are a valuable addition to the team,” said Audrea Fulton, vice president of sales at Path of Life. “His collaborative leadership approach will leverage results as he works closely with marketing, supply chain, and other internal teams. Externally, his skills will help build key relationships with retailers, distributor partners, and others within the retail space.”

Founded in 2015, Path of Life offers frozen quinoa, rice and veggie blends.