Corbion’s natural mold inhibitor solution Verdad MP100 enables bakers to replace calcium propionate. This combination of vinegar and natural flavors matches the mold-inhibiting functionality and neutral flavor of the synthetic ingredients the baking industry has long used to extend shelf life in bread. In sensory testing, Corbion found that panelists were equally split in preferring breads containing MP100 and calcium propionate.

