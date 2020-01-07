SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QUEBEC — St. Johns Packaging Ltd. has completed the acquisition of Amcor Flexibles UK Ltd.’s bakery packaging business in Ilkeston, Derbyshire. The Amcor business specializes in printing and wicket bag manufacturing for the UK bakery market.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Having established a strong competitive position in the North American market, this acquisition will provide us with an opportunity to replicate our business model in the world’s second biggest bread bag market,” said Marc Leclair, president and chief executive officer of St. Johns Packaging. “We’re very happy to welcome Ilkeston’s team of highly qualified and experienced employees to the St. Johns Packaging family.”

Founded in 1954 by René J. Leclair, St. Johns Packaging is a vertically integrated manufacturer of flexible packaging products that are sold to food and consumer product companies. The company has more than 825 employees and operates manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, China and Vietnam. The company also has a sales office in Australia.