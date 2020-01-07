JACKSON, MICH. — Dawn Foods on July 1 unveiled its e-commerce platform for retail bakery customers across the United States. The platform provides bakers with around-the-clock access to baking supplies.

“The biggest win this year is launching e-commerce for our customers,” said Bob Howland, chief digital officer for Jackson-based Dawn Food. “With this exciting new offering, Dawn is adding to its history of innovation by creating its own digital path — driving significant change across its core business.

“This platform was built with input from our pilot program customers and in partnership with some of the best companies in the digital space. Now, Dawn customers can conveniently explore all of our products and find inspiration and insights to help grow their business."

Last year Dawn initiated a digital pilot program with more than 100 customers, which allowed Dawn to understand the features customers needed most and how they interacted with the platform. Around-the-clock access to the platform was significant. The pilot program showed over 25% of orders were submitted on the weekend and close to 30% of orders were submitted outside of regular business hours.

Through Dawn’s new e-commerce platform, customers may place orders, see the entire product catalogue and view their order history. They also may use the following features: search tools that include filtering, sorting and pairing suggestions; the ability to access the platform via desktop, tablet or mobile; 24/7 ordering; and payment portal integration to view and manage invoices.

“Dawn has made the online ordering process very easy,” said James Blackford, owner of Jupiter Donuts, Largo, Fla. “Being able to see all the products that Dawn offers on one platform is a game-changer. You can do all your ordering 24/7 on your mobile device if necessary, and when you’re a busy business owner, that saves precious time.”

Dawn Foods is a global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier that serves more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, foodservice leaders, and manufacturers in more than 100 countries.