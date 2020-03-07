The Impressa bread line from Fritsch, a Multivac company, is modular and flexible in structure, which means it can be adapted to respective customer requirements. As a result, bakers can use the line with maximum flexibility and produce the full range of top-quality artisan bread products. With its robust construction and high-quality components, the system is designed to make large quantities of products for continuous operation. Dough can now be processed to a yield of 190, depending on the type of flour.

