MEMPHIS, TENN. — Utz Brands, Inc. has joined forces with Monogram Foods to bring four of its snack flavors to the frozen appetizer segment.

“With more than 90% of consumers now snacking multiple times throughout the day, we are excited to offer a flavorful twist to snacking,” said Wes Jackson, president of Monogram Foods. “These items offer the same flavors you know and trust from Utz and Zapp’s, now available in a hot snack.”

Utz Cheese-Filled Cheese Balls were designed to mimic Utz Cheese Balls puffed snacks in color and flavor and are filled with cheese.

Zapp’s Boudin Balls are fritter balls coated with Cajun Crawtator seasoning and stuffed with Cajun-style andouille sausage and rice.

Zapp’s Fried Pickles are thick crinkle-cut pickles battered with Zapp’s Voodoo seasoning and packaged with an extra packet of Voodoo seasoning.

Zapp’s Pimento Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers are made with premium Palmetto pimento cheese and coated with Hotter N’ Hot jalapeño seasoning.

“We are excited to work with Monogram Foods to create new ways for our fans to experience some of our best snack brands in an appetizer form,” said Mark Schreiber, chief customer officer for Utz Brands. “With this relationship, we can provide consumers with new ways to enjoy their favorites, like Zapp’s Voodoo, Cajun Crawtator and Hotter N’ Hot Jalapeño as well as Utz Cheese Balls.”