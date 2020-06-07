Rondo launched a Compact Donut Unit that offers new possibilities for the automatic production of ring donuts. The unit is designed to be added to a Rondo Smartline-Starline and combines three functions within a 7-foot space. The Rondo Donut Unit removes the centers and scrap webbing of the donuts and sets the pitch. The donuts are then transferred to the proofer conveyors automatically. The Donut Unit is designed for a capacity of 400 to 1,000 dozen donuts per hour.

