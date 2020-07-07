SEATTLE — Continental Mills, Inc. has expanded its Krusteaz brand with the launch of Energizing Oat Bites Mix. The new mix is available in two varieties: chocolate chip oat and cinnamon oat.

Continental Mills said the new products require no baking and are ready in 30 minutes. The mixes are made with 8 grams of plant-based protein per serving and feature whole grain oats, flaxseed and chia.

“After the great success of our protein and whole grain line of pancakes, muffins and cornbread, we were eager to provide consumers with options for convenient anytime snacking,” said Andy Heily, president and chief executive officer of Continental Mills. “At Krusteaz we believe that nutritious protein-filled snacks don’t have to sacrifice great taste, so we’re excited to continue to add more products that combine the energizing benefits of whole grains and protein with the classic taste that consumers expect from the brand.”

The mixes are available at Walmart locations nationwide at a suggested retail price of $3.99.