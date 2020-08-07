SAN FRANCISCO — Tia Lupita Foods has teamed with Renewal Mill to launch new upcycled tortillas, expanding the company’s grain-free cactus tortilla line.

The tortillas feature Renewal Mill’s organic okara flour, a high-fiber, gluten-free flour harvested from the pulp left over from soy milk processing. The okara flour is blended with chia seeds, avocado oil, cassava flour, lime juice, tapioca fiber and nopales (cactus) to create the tortillas.

“This partnership showcases the versatility of okara flour,” said Claire Schlemme, chief executive officer of Renewal Mill. “It can play in every category of the store, adding environmental, functional and nutritional benefits to our partners, while allowing them to tap into a new story that resonates with the eco-conscious audiences they are trying to reach.”

Each upcycled tortilla contains 45 calories, 2 grams of fiber and 6 grams of net carbs per serving. The product is vegan, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified.

“This generation of eaters is demanding better: better nutrition, better transparency and better accountability from the brands they buy,” said Hector Saldivar, CEO of Tia Lupita Foods. “By partnering with Renewal Mill, we are able to deliver on those demands.”

Tia Lupita’s upcycled tortillas will be available in packs of 10 on Amazon this month and will roll out to retail shelves later this summer.