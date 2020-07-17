KANSAS CITY — Ready-to-eat cereal innovation is on the upswing.

General Mills, Inc. has developed a new ready-to-eat cereal based on Disney’s Star Wars show, “The Mandalorian.” The Mandalorian Cereal features fruit-flavored sweetened corn puffs with green marshmallows shaped like the Child from the show. Each 1-cup serving contains 150 calories and 12 grams of sugar. The cereal will be available at all Sam’s Club locations in late July and in Walmart stores beginning in mid-August.

Kellogg Co. is fusing its Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereals into one new product: Kellogg’s Mashups Cereal. The limited-edition offering contains 160 calories and 15 grams of sugar per 1.25-cup serving and comes in both 9.8-oz and 15.6-oz boxes.

“Kellogg’s is always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences that our cereal fans desire,” said Erin Storm, marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. “As almost half of cereal lovers mix cereals together, we wanted to make this two-in-one breakfast experience even easier. With Kellogg’s Mashups Cereal, families have a convenient way to enjoy a delicious mix of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops all in one box.”

Three Wishes Cereal is expanding its ready-to-eat cereal portfolio with a new cocoa flavor that is Non-GMO Project verified and certified gluten-free. The grain-free cereal is made with eight ingredients: chickpeas, pea protein, tapioca, cocoa, salt, natural flavors, monk fruit and organic cane sugar. Each ¾-cup serving contains 120 calories, 8 grams of protein and 3 grams of sugar.

“Our new cocoa cereal has all the flavor you want and expect from your favorite desserts, while providing a completely guilt-free experience,” said Margaret Wishingrad, chief executive officer and co-founder of Three Wishes. “We want you to cheat on your chocolate, ice cream and candy and reach for Three Wishes cocoa to satisfy any sweet tooth you may have.”

