BOULDER, COLO. — Brian McGuire has been named chief executive officer of Rudi’s Organic Bakery, a producer of certified organic bread.

Mr. McGuire most recently was president of Steven Roberts Original Desserts. Earlier, he was vice president of sales at Vicorp Restaurants, Inc.

Mr. McGuire’s appointment comes a little more than a month after Hain Celestial Group, Inc. completed the divestiture of the Rudi’s Gluten Free Bakery and Rudi’s Organic Bakery brands to an affiliate of Promise Gluten Free, backed by private equity firm Mayfair. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hain Celestial Group acquired the Rudi’s Organic Bakery brand in 2014 from Charterhouse Equity Partners for $61.3 million.

In addition to Rudi’s Organic Bakery, Promise Gluten Free also acquired Three Bakers, a Scranton, Pa.-based maker of gluten-free bread, buns, rolls, pizza, pizza crust and stuffing mixes.

“We are very excited to announce the formation of an enlarged international bakery business, following the combination of Promise Gluten Free, Three Bakers and Rudi’s Organic Bakery,” said Patrick O’Sullivan, chief executive officer of Promise Gluten Free. “Working together, we aim to grow each brand’s product offering and meet the ever-increasing consumer demand for high quality organic and gluten-free baked goods.”