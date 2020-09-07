WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Jeremy Xu has been named senior vice president and chief innovation officer for Ingredion, Inc., effective October 1. He will succeed Tony DeLio, who became chief executive officer of PureCircle after Ingredion completed its acquisition earlier this month.

In his new role, Mr. Xu will be responsible for advancing the company’s focus on specialty growth platforms, identifying new growth opportunities and overseeing the Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers.

Mr. Xu joins Ingredion from Royal DSM, where he spent four years as president of the company’s human nutrition and health business. Previously, he spent 16 years at DuPont in various leadership roles across the US and Asia, most recently as vice president of global sales and applications for Industrial BioSciences.

“Jeremy is an accomplished global leader with a strong reputation for successfully driving innovation and growth while cultivating high-performing, agile teams,” said James P. Zallie, president and CEO of Ingredion. “Jeremy brings a global perspective and deep specialty food ingredient experience, which is critical as we identify new opportunities for our customers. We look forward to having an executive of his caliber join the Ingredion team.”