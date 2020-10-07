WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion, Inc. has completed the expansion of its rice manufacturing operation in Banglen, Thailand.

“The completion of our rice manufacturing expansion in Banglen, Thailand, further positions Ingredion to provide our North American customers with consumer-trusted, recognizable and on-trend rice ingredients with a secure and reliable supply chain,” said Patrick O’Brien, Ingredion’s regional platform manager for Clean & Simple Ingredients in the United States and Canada.

In addition to processing regular rice-based products, the facility also has allowed Ingredion to develop multi-functional waxy rice flours that deliver smooth and creamy textures, with moderate- to high-process tolerance and offer superior stability in ambient, refrigerated and freeze/thaw conditions, according to the company.

“Thailand is one of the largest exporters of rice globally with around 16 million of the population employed in rice farming,” said Rishan Pillay, Ingredion’s vice president and general manager for ASEAN and India. “We are upgrading and expanding our capabilities right at the heart of rice cultivation and processing, letting us combine the local know-how and experience with our own clean label expertise.”