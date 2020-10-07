PERRY, GA. — PepsiCo, Inc.’s Frito-Lay division is investing $200 million to expand operations at its snack manufacturing plant in Houston County, Ga. The project will create new 120 jobs.

The expansion includes an additional manufacturing line to produce tortilla chip products, another line to make Baked Cheeto Puffs, space for a future manufacturing line and a warehouse building to support the new manufacturing lines and future growth.

“For more than 30 years, the Frito-Lay Perry site has been a proud member of the Houston County community and a key contributor to the Georgia economy,” said Callum Bissett, senior site director of Frito-Lay North America’s Perry plant. “As the largest Frito-Lay manufacturing facility in the US, our Perry site employs more than 1,000 dedicated employees. We appreciate the support and vision of state and local officials — including the team at the Development Authority of Houston County — who have been instrumental to our continued growth.”