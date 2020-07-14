PLANO, TEXAS — In a time where restaurant visits and travel are infrequent at best, PepsiCo, Inc.’s Frito-Lay North America business unit is allowing consumers to experience the flavors of five US restaurant dishes from the comfort of home.

Lay’s is launching Flavor Icons, a new line of limited-batch potato chips inspired by dishes served at restaurants across the United States: Lay’s Nashville Hot Chicken, inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville; Lay’s Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza, inspired by Grimaldi’s in New York City; Lay’s Philly Cheesesteak, inspired by Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia; Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Taco, inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles; and Lay’s Chile Relleno, inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque, NM.

“The new restaurant-inspired Lay’s may just offer the best of both worlds in the current environment,” said Jen Crichton, brand communications director for Frito-Lay North America.

Lay’s Flavor Icons chips are expected to roll out nationwide by the end of July.