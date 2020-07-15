The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic upended life in America and around the world in ways no one could have predicted. The food industry was no exception. Since mid-March, the United States has seen panic buying at the supermarket, stay-at-home orders, school closings and more measures all aimed at hindering the spread of COVID-19. And those measures had implications for food purchases and the commercial baking industry.

As the country eases restrictions and reacts to surges in cases, we decided to take a look back at the first four months of the pandemic and see how the baking industry adapted to the challenges it brought and fed Americans.

In this first episode, we set the stage with some data from IRI Worldwide. Jonna Parker, principal, fresh center of excellence for IRI, and Tim Grzebinski, client insights principal, IRI, shared how consumer buying habits changed in those early days of the pandemic. We hear what bakery categories thrived and what categories didn’t.

“I think the pandemic has only strengthened the health and wellness and better-for-you trends,” Mr. Grzebinski said. “We know consumers are more focused on health and immunity than ever. We know consumers are looking for retailers and manufacturers to help them boost their health and, specifically, their immunity.”

Listen to find out how the pandemic continues to shape the bakery aisle and in-store bakery, possibly permanently.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

