NEW YORK — Mars, Inc. on July 13 said it had completed the pricing of a $2.5 billion offering of senior unsecured notes.
Included in the offering were:
- $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 0.875% senior notes due 2026;
- $700,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 1.625% senior notes due 2032;
- $900,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.375% senior notes due 2040;
- $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.450% senior notes due 2050.
Mars will pay interest on the notes semi-annually in mid-January and mid-July of each year.
Mars said the notes, which will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of existing debt, will be guaranteed “on a joint and several basis by Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. and New Uno Holdings Corp.” A closing date of July 16 is anticipated.
In connection with the offering, Moody’s Investor Service on July 13 issued an A1 rating to the notes.