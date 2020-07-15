NEW YORK — Mars, Inc. on July 13 said it had completed the pricing of a $2.5 billion offering of senior unsecured notes.

Included in the offering were:

$500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 0.875% senior notes due 2026;

$700,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 1.625% senior notes due 2032;

$900,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.375% senior notes due 2040;

$400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.450% senior notes due 2050.

Mars will pay interest on the notes semi-annually in mid-January and mid-July of each year.

Mars said the notes, which will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of existing debt, will be guaranteed “on a joint and several basis by Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. and New Uno Holdings Corp.” A closing date of July 16 is anticipated.

In connection with the offering, Moody’s Investor Service on July 13 issued an A1 rating to the notes.