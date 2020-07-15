WASHINGTON — Ellen Zimmerman has been named the new director of industry relations for the US Grains Council (USGC). She will begin her new role on July 20 in Washington.

In this role, Ms. Zimmerman will direct the industry relations team and provide direction to and management of the USGC’s engagement with domestic industry, agribusiness, checkoff and other members in support of and contributing to its global market development program.

“Ellen brings with her a solid connection with and great knowledge of the checkoff system so important to the Council’s daily work,” said Ryan LeGrand, president and chief executive officer of the USGC. “She comes to us with an abundance of positivity and creativity and will quickly incorporate her skills into what is already a very solid and trusted team at the Council.”

Before joining the USGC, Ms. Zimmerman worked for the American Seed Trade Association as the director of internal communication and membership engagement. In this role, she developed experience working with membership organizations and in planning while building valuable relationships. Ms. Zimmerman also previously worked as a project manager at Ohio Corn & Wheat.

She has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications from The Ohio State University.