LEAWOOD, KAN. — Anisa Bassi has joined Manildra Group USA as national account manager. In this role, Ms. Bassi will focus on increasing sales of the specialty proteins and starches product line, along with providing technical services to customers.

Ms. Bassi most recently was an account manager at Vestis Group, an ingredient distributor based in Palatine, Ill. Before joining Vestis she was a managed print services executive at Xerox and also spent time as a customer service intern at Indiana Sugars, Inc. Earlier, she was an accounting intern at Chawla and Associates.

“Anisa provides valuable experience in new business development and managing a large portfolio of national accounts across the food, bakery and pet food segments,” said Neal Bassi, president of Manildra Group USA. “She has a passion for building strategic customer relationships and forming valuable partnerships within the food industry.”

She is a member of the Chicago section of the Institute of Food Technologists and has served on the IFT’s executive board and marketing committee for several years.

Ms. Bassi received a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from DePaul University.