WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread surged 6.2¢ per lb in June, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread increased 4.3¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 147.4¢, up 6.2¢ per lb from May and up 19.4¢ from June 2019.

At 211.8¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 4.3¢ per lb from May and up 21.3¢ per lb from June 2019.

The national average price of family flour in June was 46.8¢, up 0.7¢ from May and up 2¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in June was 128¢ per lb, up 2¢ from May and up 8.8¢ from June 2019. Chocolate chip cookies were 371.7¢ per lb, up 10¢ from May and up 21.3¢ from June 2019.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in June was 74.9¢, up 0.1¢ from May but down 5.2¢ from June 2019.