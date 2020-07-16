WESTCHESTER, ill. — Ingredion Inc. launched three new organic native starches for the United States and Canada: Purity Bio 201 organic native corn starch, Purity Bio 301 organic native tapioca starch and Purity Bio 85 organic native waxy rice starch at ShIFT20, the virtual IFT show held July 13-15.

The certified organic starches may help manufacturers replace undesirable ingredients in existing products and develop new products with shorter ingredient lists that feature more familiar names, the company said.

The starches may be labeled as “organic corn starch,” “organic tapioca starch” and “organic rice starch.”

Purity Bio organic native starches impart a bland flavor and are suitable for a wide variety of applications, including dairy and plant-based yogurt, soups, sauces, dressings, frozen and refrigerated ready-meals, meats, batter and breading, bakery and confectionery.

The corn starch and tapioca starch exhibit a smooth, short texture when hot, set to an opaque gel when cooled and form a strong gel after cooled in a cooked dispersion. The rice starch offers freeze/thaw stability, high viscosity, water-holding capability and strong adhesion and binding properties, Ingredion said.

“The launch of Purity Bio organic native starches builds on Ingredion’s two decades of experience in clean label leadership,” said Jim Low, vice president and general manager, systems and ingredient solutions, at Ingredion. “Our continued investment in an organic supply chain provides food manufacturers with an extensive range of certified organic ingredients to help them attract today’s mindful consumers.”