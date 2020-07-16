In this sneak peek of Baking & Snack’s July issue, Editor Joanie Spencer gives a rundown of three key stories featured in the magazine. Watch the video above or read the transcription below to learn more about this month’s issue.

We're about four months into the pandemic now, and everyone's hard at work. We at Baking & Snack are no exception. Once again, we have put together an issue that is full of timely, relevant and useful content that will certainly help you run your operation.

1. Aladdin Bakers

When you open this issue, the first place you should stop is page 24 where you will meet Aladdin Bakers. This is a group of trailblazers who first made a name for themselves in the 1980s with their bagel products. Today, they have more than 100 stock-keeping units. And with a brand new line, they are cranking out some incredible baked snacks and crackers.

Aladdin is based in Brooklyn, NY, so you can only imagine the kinds of challenges that they've had to face over the past few months. But I can tell you that when you read the story, Dan Malovany is going to take you behind the scenes and help you see exactly how they make innovation and hard work look easy.

2. Pretzel technology

On the processing side of things, Nico Roesler looked at pretzel technology and how automation is helping bakers innovate with shapes, sizes and texture and color.

Nico gets into how dough quality really impacts pretzel production, and he talks to those key suppliers who explain how today's equipment is helping bakers twist those pretzels into any possible shape at the fastest rates.

3. Social responsibility

COVID-19 has taken a toll on us all, but it's also shed light on some positive things as well. And I'm specifically talking about social responsibility.

So many bakeries have stepped up and risen to the challenge on the business side, but they've also done so on the human side.

For me, the most important takeaway of this story though, is the fact that you can have an ROI on doing good if you have the right strategy. So be sure to check this out because you're going to get a lot of good tips.

In addition to our in-depth features, we have some quick reads that provide some useful information as well.

In the news section, be sure to check out the Trends Snapshot. Every month we curate the most up-to-date data from the top research firms, and we package it in a very easy-to-read, one-page snapshot. I'm sure you will find something that's useful to your business.

This month's issue is full of useful and engaging content. But if there's something else that you want to see, something we haven't covered, or perhaps an issue that you want us to take a deeper dive into, please don't hesitate to reach out to me. I love hearing from you, and I’m looking forward to getting to see you again someday soon.

Until then, keep making those great products and keep doing good work.

To read July’s digital edition, click here.

