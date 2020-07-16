Custom-configured for a variety of product applications, AMF Bakery Systems’ Vesta Spiral Conveyor offers a sanitary, modular design with an optional clean-in-place belt washer and dryer for repeated sanitation. Equipped with a patented monopiece cage bar for efficient cleaning and maintenance, the full washdown construction meets the highest food processing standards. Integrating the Intralox DirectDrive System, the Spiral Conveyor eliminates product movement on the belt, minimizing potential jams or downstream process complications.

