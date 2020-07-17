WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products rebounded in June, climbing 0.4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home, meanwhile, increased 0.5%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 12 posted month-over-month gains and 6 finished lower.

The June index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 286.1 of the 1982-84 average, up 3.2% from a year ago. For all food at home, the June index was 255, up 5.3% from June 2019.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in June was 236.9, up 0.5% from May and up 2.9% from June 2019. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 244.7, up 1.6% from May and up 2.5% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 230.5, up 1.1% from the previous month and up 2.8% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 248.1, down 0.5% from May but up 3% from June 2019.

The price index for bakery products in June was 314.5, up 0.3% from May and up 3.4% from June 2019.

The June index for bread was 189.8, down 0.5% from May but up 4% from June 2019. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 345.4, down 0.6% from May but up 4.5% from June 2019. For bread other than white, the index was 368.2, down 0.4% from May but up 3.5% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in June was 184.6, up 0.1% from May and up 3.5% from June 2019. The June index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 298.9, up 1.5% from May and up 2.6% from June 2019. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 325.5, up 3.4% from May and up 2% from June 2019; and cookies, 279.1, up 0.7% from the previous month and up 3.2% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in June was 280.5, up 0.3% from May and up 3.4% from June 2019. Under this heading, other price indexes in June included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 329.2, up 1.8% from May and up 5.8% from June 2019; crackers and cracker products, 320.8, down 0.7% from May but up 3.5% from June 2019; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 274.2, down 0.2% from May but up 1.5% from the previous year.