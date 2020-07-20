WASHINGTON — The US Patent and Trademark Office issued a range of patents to inventors of equipment, ingredients and processes related to the baking industry from Feb. 25 to March 24.

Glaze for baked snacks

A coating with reducing sugars greater than 16.5% and a viscosity between 170 and 650 centipoises is applied to uncooked dough during a continuous process in baked snack production. With a pH of 1.7 to 3.3, the glaze maintains its liquid form at room temperature. It is added to dough to create a 5% smooth shine on the snack’s surface.



US Patent No. 10,568,340 (Feb. 25, 2020), C. Argumedo et al., assigned to The Quaker Oats Co., Chicago

Low-carb fondant formula

Fondant, a dough made from sugar, can be rolled and flattened to decorate cakes and pastries. This formulation creates a low-carbohydrate sugar fondant that has at least 50% by weight erythritol, up to 30% by weight monosaccharide and up to 5% by weight gelling agent. It can be reshaped multiple times.

US Patent No. 10,568,341 (Feb. 25, 2020), J. Seligman, assigned to DY Seligman Consulting Ltd., Raanana, Israel.

Long biscuit design

A long, narrow biscuit design is included in this patent.

US Patent No. D876,746 (Mar. 3, 2020), G. Sung Shin, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Biscuit shape

The design for a narrow-shaped biscuit is included in this patent.

US Patent No. D877,448 (Mar. 10, 2020), A. Ulker, assigned to Y LD Z Holding, Istanbul, Turkey.

Ice cream and food cone

A design for an ice cream and food cone is included in this patent.

US Patent No. D878,706 (Mar. 24, 2020), A. Pruisken and M. Sia, assigned to Rip Van, Inc., Brooklyn, NY.