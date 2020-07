With the Compas 4.0, Rondo launched an electronic sheeter equipped with four individual drives. This enables no-stress sheeting for all types of dough, even those that could not previously be processed automatically. The Compas 4.0 increases efficiency in the double-digit percentage range and is controlled via an intuitive i-Touch operation similar to a smartphone.

