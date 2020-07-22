WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has announced that it is bringing back three of the fan favorite Reese’s donuts for a limited time, with one earning a permanent spot on the menu.

Starting July 24 at participating shops across the United States, fans can declare which Reese’s donut is their favorite by sharing their creative donut reviews on social media, helping Krispy Kreme decide the “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time.”

This lineup of “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time” includes:

• Classic Reese’s Doughnut — A shell donut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of Reese’s chocolate and peanut butter sauce

• Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut — A chocolate yeast ring, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with Mini Reese’s pieces and a drizzle of salted caramel and Reese’s peanut butter icing

• Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut — A chocolate yeast ring filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and decorated with Reese’s peanut butter icing

Fans are encouraged to post their most creative review of their favorite Reese’s donut to help determine the Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time by using #TheGreataste and #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. In August, Krispy Kreme will announce the “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time” and the one that will be a permanent Krispy Kreme offering.