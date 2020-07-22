WINSTON-SALEM, NC. — Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. is bringing back three of its fan favorite Reese’s donuts for a limited time, with one earning a permanent spot on the menu.

Starting Friday, July 24, at participating shops across the US, consumers can declare which Reese’s donut is their favorite by sharing their creative donut reviews on social media, helping Krispy Kreme decide which is the “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time.”

This lineup of “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time” includes:

Classic Reese’s Doughnut – A shell donut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of Reese’s chocolate and peanut butter sauce

Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut – A chocolate yeast ring dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with Mini Reese’s pieces and a drizzle of salted caramel and Reese’s peanut butter icing

Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut – A chocolate yeast ring filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and decorated with Reese’s peanut butter icing

“Imagine having a tough time choosing a winner because everyone agrees all of the candidates are so good”, said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme. “Well that’s just what’s happening with Krispy Kreme and Reese’s latest collaboration. Let us know what you think.”

Consumers are encouraged to post their most creative reviews of their favorite Reese’s donut to help determine the Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time by using #TheGreataste and #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. In August, Krispy Kreme will announce the “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time” and permanently add it to the menu.