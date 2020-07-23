OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular along with Lindsay Corp. and the Farm Credit Services of America intend to donate $150,000 to Food Bank for the Heartland to address the food insecurity resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Scoular has a long history of collaborating with producers to create safe and reliable feed and food supply chains,” said Paul Maass, chief executive officer of Scoular. “Our company also embraces stewardship and compassion as core values, and during these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to demonstrate these values by joining with our agricultural partners and Food Bank for the Heartland to address food insecurity in Nebraska and Iowa.”

From March 15 to June 30, 2020, Food Bank for the Heartland distributed 7,510,900 meals to children, families and seniors in the Heartland facing hunger and 11,633,012 meals when including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This is a 61% increase over the average number of meals distributed during the same period.

In addition, Feeding America, of which Food Bank of the Heartland is a member, estimates the number of food-insecure individuals in the Food Bank’s 93-county service area jumped from 207,000 to 296,000 due to COVID-19.

“As a financial cooperative serving farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses, FCSAmerica views food security as part of our mission to support and strengthen the communities we serve,” said Mark Jensen, president and CEO of FCSAmerica. “We are increasing our giving to address food insecurity, recognizing the growing need resulting from COVID-19, that has both health and financial implications that require all of us to work together for the good of our neighbors, families and communities.”

The $150,000 donation will address immediate and unique need, enabling Food Bank for the Heartland to purchase critical food items that will be distributed through the organization’s network of pantries and emergency meal providers and through its Mobile Pantry program.

“With a large part of our business focused on the world’s food production, and understanding the impact COVID-19 has had on our nation’s food supply, specifically food pantries, it was important for Lindsay to be part of the solution to relieve food insecurity for those in our community,” said Tim Hassinger, president and CEO of Lindsay Corp. “We’re proud to partner with Farm Credit Services of America and Scoular to help provide this critical need to Food Bank for the Heartland so they can continue doing their good work.”

Food Bank for the Heartland is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Omaha that acts as a central clearinghouse distributing food to nearly 600 network partners across 77 counties in Nebraska and 16 counties in western Iowa. Food Bank for the Heartland has distributed more than 28 million meals in fiscal year 2020.