HUDSON, WIS. — Jean-Philippe Tournoy has been named chief executive officer of Ciranda, Inc., a supplier of organic and fair trade food ingredients, including functional syrups, starches, flours, oils, cocoa and coconut products. Mr. Tournoy succeeds Hans Friese, founder of Ciranda.

Prior to joining Ciranda Mr. Tournoy was vice president of fruit-based foods and beverages at SunOpta, Inc. for three years. Earlier, he was chief operating officer, vice president North America at Bühler Group for two years. He also spent two years at Puratos Group as a global engineering manager and more than 20 years at Cargill in a variety of global roles.

“Ciranda’s undeniable passion for the organic industry and social equity is inspiring,” Mr. Tournoy said. “I am thrilled to be able to offer my knowledge and leadership to this team.”