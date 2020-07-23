Developing new pretzels comes naturally to Gary Gottenbusch, president, Ditsch USA. He relies on his master baking expertise and a twisted imagination.

What else do you need to make a new version of the classic German snack?

Well, maybe a partner like Brezelbäckerei Ditsch GmbH. It celebrated its 100th anniversary last year and operates three production bakeries serving more than 200 pretzel shops throughout Germany and beyond. The Mainz, Germany-based company also ships its frozen dough pretzels internationally throughout Europe and as far away as Japan.

Together, both bakeries can exchange their products and serve as single-source pretzel providers to their respective markets.

“We have every pretzel option imaginable,” Mr. Gottenbusch said. “We make pretzel bites. They make pretzel crust pizza, pretzel croissants, filled pretzels, frozen dough and traditional German products. We’re a one-stop shop for pretzels.”

The two companies became partners in 2017 when Valora Group, a Swiss retail holding company, purchased Pretzel Baron, which Mr. Gottenbusch owned, and partnered it with Ditsch in Germany, which sells in more than 31 countries worldwide.

“We’re an American company, but we draw from their decades of pretzel-making experience,” he said. “They’re a wonderful resource with an R&D center where they have developed almost every form of pretzel. They have the knowledge and expertise on how to make them better.”

Sebastian Gooding, chief executive officer of the Ditsch Group, works closely with the Cincinnati-based bakery and allows it to operate in a decentralized manner.

“Above all, we are united in our passion for great-tasting pretzel products,” he said. “And the new facilities offer Ditsch USA fantastic new opportunities to delight our customers.”

Mr. Gooding noted that the companies also share the same values.

“Our partnership includes sharing expertise on new product development and providing a wide array of support in expanding Ditsch USA’s operation,” he said.

