DENVER — Angie Miller has joined Ardent Mills LLC as vice president of sales. In her new role Ms. Miller will be part of the Ardent Mills senior leadership team and will be responsible for oversight of the company’s sales strategies.

“Angie has extensive experience building and leading high-performance sales organizations,” said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer at Ardent. “With an eye toward strategic growth and sales effectiveness, we welcome Angie’s dedication to further drive our vision of being a trusted partner and nurturing our customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions.”

Ardent Mills said the addition of Ms. Miller to the company leadership team is part of its focus on long-term growth. Her hiring follows by six months Ms. Goldberg’s, who was given a mandate to bolster innovation and customer relationships at Ardent Mills.

“Bringing Angie on board aligns with our commitment to our people and our investment in our customer focused strategy,” said Daniel P. Dye, chief executive officer of Ardent Mills. “Angie brings with her a wealth of experience, and we’re thrilled she’s joined our team.”

Ms. Miller most recently was global sales effectiveness lead at Bayer Crop Science (formerly Monsanto) in St. Louis. Earlier she was a regional business director and area business manager with Monsanto. Before joining Monsanto in 2013, Ms. Miller spent more than 16 years in pharmaceutical sales management, including 12 years with Pfizer Inc.

Ms. Miller began her career with Allen Foods, a food distributor in the St. Louis area. She is a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

With Ardent Mills, Ms. Miller will be based in St. Louis.

“During this critical time, working with our customers to get flour and grain on people’s tables has never been more important,” Ms. Miller said. “Ardent Mills has proven to me that they are dedicated to helping their customers navigate unprecedented challenges, and have truly gone above and beyond to provide comprehensive solutions. I am impressed by their strong, embedded values and I look forward to partnering with customers to create new opportunities for sustainable growth.”