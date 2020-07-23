BluePrint Automation’s robotic wrapper loading system simplifies picking and placing of raw products into various wrapper and thermoformer infeed conveyors, including continuously moving or indexing infeed chains. With a variety of customized pick tools, this system can load single products or stack and group products into most orientations. The vision-guided system accepts high-speed or randomly oriented products while also providing product size, shape and color inspection. This system is designed for frozen pastries and other baked products.

(804) 520-5400 • www.blueprintautomation.com