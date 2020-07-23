Heat and Control’s OilSaver 700 filtration system is the company’s newest oil management solution. It preserves frying oil quality and extends oil life with continuous high-efficiency filtration (down to 10 microns) and removes solids (e.g., coating, crumbs) while the fryer is in use. Its pressure-free vacuum technology makes it safe by eliminating spraying of hot oil from the system. The OilSaver can accommodate 60 gallons per minute in a small area and recovers large quantities of oil by discharging a dry cake of fines.

