HORSHAM, PA. — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has announced the national expansion of its Thomas’ Mini Croissants. The mini croissants may be found in the bread aisle at a suggested retail price of $4.49 for an 11-oz bag containing about 19 rolls.

“Today’s typical mealtime looks significantly different than it did a few years ago,” said Eduardo Zarate, senior director of marketing for Thomas’. “As a leading breakfast brand, we would be remiss if we did not evolve our line of breakfast offerings as the needs and demands of our loyal customers progress over time. With the national expansion of our Thomas’ Mini Croissants, we find comfort in knowing that families across the country can enjoy this delicious on-the-go option without sacrificing real, high-quality ingredients.”