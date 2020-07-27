NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Bakery Cos. has announced several key promotions across its organization.

Alan Fishman has been promoted to the newly created position of corporate supply chain manager. He most recently was business manager.

Mr. Fishman started at Masada in 1999 in an administrative role then became office manager in 2007 and was responsible for all aspects of the bakery’s software systems, customer service and production planning. He was promoted to business manager in 2012, focusing on forecasting and leading multiple software implementations. After The Bakery Cos. acquired Masada, Mr. Fishman’s role expanded to include costing and pricing for the bakery.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Layla Orgel has been promoted to corporate senior customer service and marketing manager. Ms. Orgel most recently was sales and marketing manager.

In her new role, Ms. Orgel is part of a restructuring of The Bakery Cos. customer service department to a centralized division that will service the company’s growing needs enterprise-wide.

Prior to joining The Bakery Cos. Ms. Orgel was front desk manager and insurance coordinator at Transformations Unlimited. Earlier, she was a sales manager at Doctor Air Duct LLC.

She received a bachelor of arts degree in history from the University of Sheffield and a master’s degree in education from the University of Cambridge.

John Easley has been elevated to plant manager at Cornerstone Frozen Bakery Products. In his new role he will lead the Cornerstone team during its expansion project and grand opening of a new croissant line. Mr. Easley most recently was production manager at Nashville Bun Co.

Mr. Easley joined The Bakery Cos. as production supervisor at Nashville Bun Co. in August 2013, and later became the operations manager at Cornerstone Frozen Bakery Products and Cold Storage of Nashville, before returning to Nashville Bun Co. as production manager in 2017. Before joining The Bakery Cos., Mr. Easley was a shift leader at Rich Products Corp. Earlier, he was an operations supervisor at Sara Lee Bakery Group.

Mr. Easley received a bachelor’s degree in business from Aquinas College in Nashville and is a veteran of the US Navy.

Succeeding Mr. Easley as production manager at Nashville Bun Co. is Justin Richardson. Mr. Richardson most recently was production supervisor at Nashville Bun Co.

Mr. Richardson joined The Bakery Cos. in September 2012 as a maintenance technician and was promoted twice, first to engineering supervisor and later to production supervisor.

He is a veteran of the US Army and served with the 101st Airborne Division.

Curtis Mendl has been promoted to engineering manager at Cornerstone Frozen Bakery Products. He most recently was engineering supervisor at Nashville Bun Co.

Mr. Mendl joined The Bakery Cos. in October 2011 as a maintenance technician and worked his way up through the department and was promoted to engineering supervisor in 2017.