WASHINGTON — A search committee has been established by the North American Millers’ Association following the departure of James A. McCarthy as president of the organization.

Mr. McCarthy stepped down as president July 14 after heading the milling association since 2013.

Robert Harper, president of Hopkinsville Milling Co., Hopkinsville, Ky., and chairman of NAMA, said Chris Clark vice president of communications and administration at NAMA, will oversee administrative functions while the search process proceeds. Overseeing policy matters on an interim basis will be Dale Nellor, vice president of government an technical affairs, Mr. Harper said.

Mr. McCarthy joined NAMA in October 2013 following 15 years with the Snack Food Association. Before that he was director of federal government affairs of the National Food Processors Association.