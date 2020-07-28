MINNEAPOLIS — Featuring heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs, General Mills, Inc.’s Pillsbury refrigerated cookie and brownie dough is now fully transitioned to “safe to eat raw.”

Pillsbury products that meet the requirement feature a new “safe to eat raw” seal. According to General Mills, more than 50 products feature the seal, including different varieties within the company’s Pillsbury Ready to Bake!, Pillsbury Place & Bake and Pillsbury Shape lines.

General Mills said the reformulated products taste the same as earlier versions.

To celebrate the news, Pillsbury is partnering with Haylie Duff, actress and mother of two, to encourage parents to have fun surprising their children in a #SayYesChallenge.

The #SayYesChallenge tasks parents with recording their children’s reactions to finally being told “yes” to eating raw cookie or brownie dough. Parents can share their video clips on social media using #SayYesChallenge and tagging @Pillsbury for a chance to be featured on Pillsbury’s Facebook and Instagram. The challenge runs through Aug. 16.

“These times have been difficult for families who have had to cancel kids’ plans for summer camps and say ‘no’ to usual summer activities,” said Tiffany Seelen, brand experience senior manager at Pillsbury. “We’re glad to make saying ‘yes’ even sweeter with simple and fun Pillsbury products that are now safe to eat raw or baked. Families can now enjoy the mischief of stealing tasty bites of raw cookie or brownie dough as a spur-of-the-moment treat.”