MINNEAPOLIS – General Mills, Inc.’s Nature Valley brand is introducing Packed, a sustained energy bar formulated with combinations of almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, cranberries and blueberries.

The new bar is available in two varieties, peanut butter and cranberry, almond butter and blueberry. The product has a suggested retail price of $4.49 per four-count box.

In addition to sustained energy, the company is promoting the bar’s creamy, crunchy and chewy textures.

“Time and again, we’ve heard from consumers who want a delicious, affordable snack bar with feel-good ingredients that not only bring together a variety of textures, but can also offer long-lasting energy to help them get through their busy days,” said Scott Baldwin, business unit director of grain snacks for General Mills. “With the introduction of Packed, Nature Valley is proud to offer a snack bar that delivers on each of these desires.”