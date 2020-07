ORRVILLE, OHIO – Santa Cruz Organic, a brand owned by the JM Smucker Co., is introducing its Creamy Dark Roasted Almond Butter. The product is currently available at Whole Foods and other regional grocers, according to the company.

The spread is formulated with two ingredients — dark roasted almonds and sea salt. It is available in 12-oz jars and has a suggested retail price of $14.99 per jar.