BOERNE, TEXAS – Nature’s Eats, a brand owned by the Texas Star Nut & Food Co., will introduce an almond flour that performs, bakes and rises similar to traditional flours on Amazon in August and in stores nationwide in 2021, according to the company. The Ultimate Nut Flour: Almond+ is a blend of almond flour and other natural ingredients.

The company is promoting the product as compatible with gluten-, grain- or wheat-free diets. It may be used to make crackers, bread, cookies, donuts or as a breading for vegetables and meats.

The product will be sold in 16-oz re-closable bags and merchandised with other Nature’s Eats nut flours.