Consumers love crunchy, savory snacks with bold, exciting taste. What else do they want? Nutritious, quality ingredients without added sugars.
But, it can be a challenge to complement these savory snacks, since most syrups have a distinctly sweet profile and can be high in calories.
Find out how Fibersol® 2L dietary fiber helps bring it all together—in these trend-forward savory Hatch green chile clusters, that feature just 90 calories per serving, with <1 g sugar, plus no added sugars. And, their 10g of fiber adds a satiety claim to an already satisfying snack. Learn more, in our case study.
23
Jul
2020
