Consumers crave snacks, but they also look for options that provide more than just taste and enjoyment. They are seeking protein occasions with positive nutrition benefits—such as fiber and whole grains—and functional benefits—such as improving heart health, brain health and gut health.
ADM offers a full portfolio of plant proteins and function-forward health and wellness ingredients that, when combined, can deliver “best-for-you” food and beverage solutions. With proven expertise built on 75 years of plant protein experience and flavor craftsmanship, ADM partners with manufacturers to exceed consumer taste expectations and give you an edge in the marketplace.
23
Jul
2020
