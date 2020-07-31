LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ. — iTi Tropicals, Inc. launched a 100% vegan coconut milk powder.

The new clean label ingredient is free from food starches, stabilizers, emulsifiers and other additives. It is suitable for use in applications ranging from cake and cupcake mixes, pancake mixes, waffle mixes, muffins and more, the company said.

The coconut milk powder adds to iTi Tropicals’ existing lineup of coconut products, including coconut cream, instant coconut milk powder, organic virgin coconut oil and coconut water.