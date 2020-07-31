OAKVILLE, ONT. — Tim Hortons has introduced its newest Dream Donut & Timbits Donuts inspired by a Kellogg’s breakfast cereal favorite: the Froot Loops Dream Donut.

The Froot Loops Dream Donut is a sweet donut featuring a strawberry icing base topped with Froot Loops cereal and white icing drizzle. Froot Loops Timbits are citrus cake donut holes with a glazed exterior, covered with colorful crushed Froot Loop pieces.

The limited-edition donut was developed and tested at Tim Hortons’ first innovation cafe in downtown Toronto, which opened one year ago. The unique concept is a modern interpretation of the Tim Hortons brand and is a space to test new menu items and technology initiatives.

The Froot Loops Dream Donut will be available at a recommended price of $1.99 and the Froot Loops Timbits at a recommended price of 33¢ at participating US restaurants for a limited time.