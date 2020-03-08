SINGAPORE — Keith Lim, PhD, has joined Kemin Industries as head of innovation and application excellence for Kemin Food Technologies — Asia.

Dr. Lim has more than 15 years of experience in food ingredient application and has actively led product development projects. Prior to joining Kemin, Dr. Lim spent three years working with Sensient Technologies as technical director for the Asia Pacific region. In addition, he has worked at various multinational food additive and ingredient companies, including Tate & Lyle, Friesland Campina Kievit, International Flavors & Fragrances and CP Kelco.

“It is our pleasure to welcome Keith to the Kemin family,” said Michelle Lim, president of Kemin Food Technologies — Asia. “Keith’s breadth of knowledge in food additive and ingredient application and his extensive experience will be a great asset to us as we continue to strengthen our technical capabilities and advance the development of shelf-life and food safety solutions to address current and future market needs. I look forward to seeing his expertise accelerate our vision to transform the quality of life every day for 80% of the world.”

Dr. Lim received a bachelor of science degree in food science and microbiology and a PhD in food science from University of Leeds, United Kingdom.