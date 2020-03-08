BOISE, IDAHO — Hostess Brands, LLC has partnered with Bodybuilding.com to offer two new varieties of protein powder under the Remix Nutrition brand: Hostess Twinkies and Hostess Chocolate CupCakes flavored protein powders.

“Bodybuilding.com is excited to exclusively offer these delicious and functional new products,” said Gwen Bennett, senior vice president of eCommerce at Bodybuilding.com. “We are committed to helping people across the world achieve their fitness goals while still being able to enjoy the taste of their favorite treats. Who says you can't have your Hostess Chocolate CupCake and eat it, too?”

In addition to featuring the flavors of popular Hostess sweet goods, the new Remix Nutrition protein blends combine five kinds of protein: whey concentrate, milk protein isolate, whey isolate, micellar casein and egg white protein. The protein powder contains 1 gram of sugar (from milk) and no added sugar.

Bodybuilding.com said it plans to introduce additional Remix Nutrition blends featuring other Hostess snack cake flavors in the future.