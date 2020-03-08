Radini is Rademaker’s answer to a flexible production environment at an entry-level industrial production capacity. The system is designed for dough capacity between 400 and 1,000 kg/h. The modular construction allows the various Radini components to be easily placed in different combinations to form a sheeting line or a complete two- or three-section laminator. Since no bakery looks the same, Radini has a variety of layout possibilities with a relatively small footprint.

