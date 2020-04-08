TUKWILA, WASH. — Robert Dilworth has been named chief financial officer and senior vice president of Continental Mills, Inc., maker of Krusteaz baking mixes. In his role at Continental Mills, Mr. Dilworth assumes responsibility for finance, accounting and information technology, supporting increased sales and operations. He will report to Andy Heily, president and chief executive officer. Mr. Dilworth also has been named to the board of directors at Continental Mills.

Prior to joining Continental Mills, Mr. Dilworth was CFO at Nestle Coffee Partners, a division of Nestle USA that was formed upon the acquisition of Starbucks’ global CPG and Foodservice rights in 2018. Before Nestle, he spent 12 years at Starbucks in a variety of financial leadership roles, including channel development (CPG and Foodservice), digital ventures, store development, and corporate development. Earlier, he worked as an investment banker at Bear Stearns focused on consumer and retail sectors.

“Continental Mills’ business continues to grow and, especially as an essential business, it’s more important than ever that we have the people and systems to support the delivery of our beloved brands and products to consumers and to foodservice businesses across the country,” Mr. Heily said. “Rob is a values-based, collaborative leader with an impressive pedigree in entrepreneurial CPG and foodservice organizations, bringing the expertise in strategy, operational finance and team development that makes him a great fit for our growing business and positive culture.”